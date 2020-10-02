Corey Taylor’s Ace Of Spades cover just made us miss Lemmy that little bit more

If you asked a sample of rock and metal fans to nominate the greatest hard rock song EVER, we reckon Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades would be pretty close to the top of the pile. Who doesn’t love Ace Of Spades?

Corey Taylor, it seems, is a fan, because of course he is. As part of his tireless promotion for his forthcoming solo album, CMFT, Slipknot’s frontman has just delivered his own high octane take on Lemmy’s deathless classic. It’s prefaced by a rather clever nod to Motörhead’s legendary 1984 appearance on The Young Ones, so we’re going to let Corey off the hook for one of the worst attempts at an English accent we’ve heard in years.

Can’t thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31 ... but this one is for Lem... #AceOfSpades @mymotorhead pic.twitter.com/tc6RBEvLbKOctober 1, 2020

Taylor will perform songs from Slipknot, Stone Sour and CMFT at a special gig livestreamed from The Forum in Los Angeles tonight (October 2).

Tickets for the event, titled Forum Or Against ‘Em, are available now from Taylor’s website. A very limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey Taylor are also available with some ticket bundles.

Speaking about the gig, which will also feature a guest performance from rock n’ roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs, Taylor says: “I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”

Taylor also graces the cover of the current issue of Metal Hammer, where he offers up a track-by-track guide to CMFT and much, more more.

Described as “a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche”, CMFT, is set for release on October 2 via Roadrunner.