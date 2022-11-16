Corey Taylor reacts to Clown not wanting Slipknot to do albums any more, says he has an idea for a "double concept record"

Corey Taylor has reacted to Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's surprising recent revelation that he doesn't want Slipknot to release full albums any more. During an interview with NME, Clown revealed that he feels the album format may not be necessary for Slipknot's song output moving forward, stating: “I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing".

Asked about Clown's thoughts during an appearance at Monster-Mania Con this past weekend (November 11-13) at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Corey Taylor noted (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "It's kind of difficult to get nine people on the same page anymore, especially we're old and dicks. But the cool thing is that we all still get excited about good ideas. [Guitarists] Jim [Root] and Mick [Thomson] are so good at writing music. Me and Clown work really well coming up with stuff together, VMan [bassist Alessandro Venturella] is actually really good. So we've done so much in our career that at this point we could sit back and just do EPs.

"I mean, I've got a good idea for a double concept record with a whole storyline that goes along with it that I would love to do," he continues. "But the cool thing is that we've kind of established our history, so whatever comes next will naturally be something that we want to do. So whether it's go in and just blast out a couple psycho tunes and just have fun doing that or we go in and do a very elaborate plan, like a storyline or something, either way it'll be something that we're really into. I back the group, you know? At this point, we've released so much music and we're off our label now, so sky's our limit; we can kind of do whatever we want. So whatever we do next will be something that we are all on the same page for, which is something you can't always say."

Slipknot's latest album, The End, So Far is out now via Roadrunner. The band tour Europe next summer, including a stop at Download 2023.