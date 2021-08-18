Corey Taylor performs in Kiss corpse paint on stage with solo band

Corey Taylor and his band put on a "special show" on August 16 which saw the group sport Kiss corpse paint during their performance.

The Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman incorporated the look into the show, located at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri, to make up for special guests Cherry Bombs – led by his wife Alicia Taylor – cancelling their appearance for reasons not yet made clear.

The evening additionally saw Corey Taylor performing an impromptu acoustic cover of the Nine Inch Nails track Something I Can Never Have, to give the audience "a little extra".

Taking to Twitter to document the show, Taylor posted an image of the Kiss-inspired look with the caption "Last night we had to pull off a special show in Springfield, MO, because our @cherrybombsrock couldn't perform. If you have a ticket stub, digital copy or printed ticket from last night, it gets you into tonight's show for free. So come see us all get crazy! Take care out there!"

Corey Taylor started the summer leg of the CMFTour on August 6 in Las Vegas. So far, Taylor and his band have performed a number of tracks from his new solo album CMFT, as well as Slipknot and Stone Sour songs and various covers.

Check out the look and the Nine Inch Nails cover below: