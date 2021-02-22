Corey Taylor officially hates new rock music

After several months of biting his lip and not really saying anything controversial, Corey Taylor is officially back in the room.

In a recent interview with Cutter’s Rockcast, the Slipknot frontman was asked for his opinion on modern rock music. Unable to resist this red flag, he promptly stuck the boot into the current crop of new guitar bands.

“The ones that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new – even though it’s completely derivative,” he said, without mentioning the words ‘Greta Van Fleet’. “You know the band they’re ripping off – they’re not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they’re ripping off one band.

In his defence, Taylor admitted that he might just be an old man shouting at clouds.

“I’m the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. And I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.”

Representatives for Machine Gun Kelly have yet to comment. Meanwhile, Corey Taylor’s modern rock solo album, CMFT, was released last year.