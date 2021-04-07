Listen to Corey Taylor, Dave Lombardo, Scott Ian and Lzzy Hale unite for theme to new movie Thunder Force

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and ex-Slayer and current Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross and Mr. Bungle drummer Dave Lombardo have combined their considerable forces to provide the theme tune to the new Netflix film Thunder Force.

The superhero flick is released this Friday, was written and directed by Ben Falcone (The Boss, Tammy) and stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as "two childhood best friends who reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers."

Last month the film's composer Fil Eisler tweeted about Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo being involved, describing them as his "childhood heroes", but now the theme has been officially unleashed and the full line-up of musicians revealed.

'It was awesome to work on this track with Lzzy and be a part of the film Thunder Force," says Taylor. "It is always nice to be creative and work with other artists in the community – especially during this extended time at home. I’m excited for everyone to hear the song and see the film!"

"I’m beyond excited to be included on the Thunder Force soundtrack," says Hale, "surrounded by friends, representing the genres I love so much: rock and metal! You won’t know what hit you! Remember, lightning never strikes if you can’t force the thunder!"

"I have had the privilege of working in the music industry for over 35 years,' adds Dave Lombardo. 'There is something incredibly exhilarating about performing onstage, specifically the edge that comes with the off the rails style of music I play.

"Working with Fil Eisler on Thunder Force somehow captured that same feeling. This score is a powerful musical engine. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team that helped this come to life."