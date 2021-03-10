Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian feature on the score to Netflix film Thunder Force

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian will feature on the score for upcoming Netflix comedy-action film Thunder Force.

The superhero film is due for release on April 9, was written and directed by Ben Falcone (The Boss, Tammy) and stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The film's composer Fil Eisler tweeted today about Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo being involved, describing them as his "childhood heroes":

"On Apr 9th, #netflix releases #ThunderForce I have the pleasure of not only scoring the movie but having two of my childhood heroes @Scott_Ian and @TheDaveLombardo play on the score."

Lombardo shared Eisler's tweet and added:

"April 9th!! Save the date comedy loving drumheads. ThunderForce is coming for you! Loving this experience and the brilliant score. Thank you @fileisler. It's a pleasure working with you, and of course jammin’ with my @mrbungle band mate @scottian."

Netflix describes the film as follows: "In a world terrorized by super-villains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King."