Corey: Going solo now would be greedy

Corey Taylor says it would be “super greedy” if he split off to pursue a solo career.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman says he is happy working with his two bands at the moment – but that a solo career could be on the cards in a few years’ time.

He tells RockSveridge: “I’ve been getting questions about solo stuff forever. But it’s a good problem to have. But, at the same time, I’m in two fantastic bands. Why would I ever?

“Unless I wanted to get super greedy, why would I try to split off and do something else. I’m very fulfilled by the music that I get to make with both bands. Is there a solo album in me? Yes. But it’s not gonna be for a few more years.”

Talking about his diverse musical collaborations with rapper TechN9ne and Finnish cello rock band Apocalyptica, Taylor also says that he wants to work with Eminem one day.

He says: “I would love to do something with Eminem. I would love to trade some stuff back and forth with him, because I love the way he writes and the way he flows and the attitude,, the emotion that’s in it. And I’m very, very attracted to that. And I would love to do something where we kind of go back and forth.

“Will it ever happen? Probably not. But, you know, it’s still a dream. I never thought I’d get to work with Dave Grohl, so you just never know.”

Slipknot are set to play four UK arena dates in February on the back of their fifth album .5: The Gray Chapter.