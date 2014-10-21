Clutch not in it for chicks or stardom

Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster says the secret to the band's longevity is that they are all in it for the same reasons.

The band has kept its original line-up since forming almost 25 years ago, and Gaster puts it down to the fact they are all dedicated to being the best they can be and that they have largely avoided the distractions the music industry can throw up.

He tells Aesthetic Magazine Toronto: “You have to be honest about what it is you’re in a band for. For us, it was because we wanted to play good shows and make good records.

“We didn’t do this because we wanted a career. We didn’t do this because we wanted to party. We didn’t do this for the chicks or to be big stars on MTV. We did this because we like music. That’s not to say that those other reasons are illegitimate, but if you want to keep your shit together in the long run, make sure that your bandmates are like-minded.

“Whatever your goals are, it’s going to be a better deal for everyone when you’re all on the same page.

“We all have a unified attitude towards the small and big things. We’re all at practice on time. We’re all at soundcheck on time. If you can’t all be as dedicated to the work aspect of being a band, then it’s going to be really tough being a band.”

The stickman also discussed the widespread use of Clutch’s music on TV shows including Sons Of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, saying it was important to spread the word as much as possible.

He says: “Any way that you can get your music out there, it’s going to benefit your band. It’s important for bands to create and utilise as many tools as they can get their hands on.

“You’re never going to make your living purely off record sales. You’ve got to profit from concert tickets, merch and whatever else comes your way. That’s how a musician has to think these days.”

Clutch plan a return to the studio early next year to record the follow-up to 2013’s Earth Rocker.