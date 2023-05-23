Clown wants to do a Slipknot residency: "Wouldn’t it be great if we had seven days at a venue and played every album in its entirety?"

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has announced that Slipknot may be planning on slowing down their touring schedule, revealing his idea for the Iowan band to start launching week long-residencies in various cities instead.

In a new interview with Kerrang, the percussionist discussed the band's potential plans, noting how they are likely to take big tours off the agenda to ensure their own wellbeing, wary of no longer being able to "keep up" with such demanding lifestyles when out on the road.

"The only god we've ever known is to get on the road, play our music and tour. I always wanted that salvation in my day", he explains. "Growing up in an alcoholic family, music was the gift that helped me get out. But I can promise you that we won't tour like we used to, because if we keep pushing like we used to, I don't think we'll be able to keep up."

Picturing what Slipknot's live future may look like in lieu of lengthy runs, Clown says: "I can see smaller venues, with more dates. Wouldn't it be great if we had seven days in New York City or London or anywhere, at a reasonably sized venue, and played every album in its entirety – with intros, outfits, production and everything from that time period? That could be cool. There are some songs we've never played live. Places we've never been. That's unacceptable!".

This isn't the first time Clown has wanted to reconfigure integral parts of Slipknot's functionality as a band. In an interview with NME last year, the musician declared how he'd be in favour of them binning full album releases altogether, and only share tracks as singles.

He said at the time: "I always thought, 'What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren't held to albums?' Let's say Clown could convince you, 'Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I'm gonna give you one song every month.' So in reality, I'm shaving a year off for the same thing.

"You have to go with me on this journey, but what I promise you is, there's artwork that goes with it, there's utility that goes with it, it's cheaper than what a normal individual song would be… And it's gone through all the filters — it's gone through the band, it's gone through [singer] Corey Taylor, it's gone through a professional mixer and masterer — no avenues have been chopped up, it's all business as usual. And we want to do this because I think it's time for you, our fans, to get everything."

This summer, Slipknot will be heading off on a tour across Europe, starting from June 7 with an appearance at Nova Rock Festival.