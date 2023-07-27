"It was a magical and very inspiring time.” Max Cavalera reveals his favourite Sepultura album, whether he'd ever reunite with the band

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

The Cavalera brothers respond to whether they'd ever consider being part of a classic era Sepultura reunion - and Max picks his favourite Seps record

Sepultura in 1996
(Image credit: Niels van Iperen/Getty Images)

Former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera has revealed his favourite album by the band - and it's the 1993 opus that, for many metal fans, truly put the Brazilian thrash titans on the map.

Chaos A.D., because we were up against it on that record," he reveals in an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer. "There was an explosion of grunge and nobody wanted anything to do with metal. We made a record that was very metal and also a transition from the death or thrash of the earlier records and a different way to be heavy. My first son was born and his heartbeat opens the record. It was a magical and very inspiring time.”

After co-founding the band with his brother Iggor in 1984, Cavalera left Sepultura in 1996 under tumultuous circumstances related to relationships between the band and their manager (and Max's wife), Gloria. Max was replaced by Derrick Green, who has fronted Sepultura ever since. Iggor, meanwhile, left Sepultura in 2006, and the two Cavalera brothers have worked on numerous projects over the 17 years since.

Speaking to Hammer, both brothers don't entirely rule out a 'classic lineup' Sepultura reunion down the road, but it doesn't appear to be anything either musician is actively seeking out at this point.

“We’ve got a little tired of talking about this," says Iggor. "I have my full desire to play with Max and if it happens for the right reasons, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m also cool with it.”

“We’re so happy with the way we are doing things now that I don’t see the need," Max adds. "It might even be for the best that we keep the original as a sacred thing. But I don’t have a crystal ball, so I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

