Classic metal legends Manilla Road Headline Live Evil!

Live Evil, the unforgettable, Fenriz-endsorsed underground metal festival whose lineup is cherry-picked from Darkthrone spokesman Fenriz’s hugely influential Band Of The Week website, is back for its fourth outing, now at The Dome in Tufnell Park on October 18-19, with a special pre-show at the same venue on October 17.

This is the festival that belched the likes of Ghost BC, In Solitude, Beastmilk and Age Of Taurus on our shores when they were still in their cult infancy, so if you want a guide to who’s going to be the next standard bearers for occult rock and metal, this is the place to start.

Already announced are Kansas’ cult epic metal legends Manilla Road, now reclaiming their rightful place as darlings of the denim-clad of all ages in their homeland, resurrected NWOBHM heroes Quartz and Swedish old-school thrashers Antichrist, while Finland’s speed metal maniacs, and one of last year’s highlights, Ranger, return to tear up the pre-show.

Live Evil’s shadowy masters have this to say about 2014’s rite of the wicked:

“We’re extremely excited to bring Live Evil this year to The Dome in Kentish Town on 17th-19th October. It’s a legendary, family-run venue and recent improvements have meant it’s the right choice for Live Evil to expand and take over the whole venue this year. As always, you can expect a fan-focused incredible atmosphere and the very best cutting-edge heavy metal bands from around the world. The separately ticketed pre-show will also be at the Dome on the Friday 17th. We’re keeping it cheap and also adding a little metal market this year. Plus The Dome now has a great courtyard area to hang out in.

“We’re honoured to host US metal legends Manilla Road who blew us away a few years ago when they last played the UK. Similarly honoured to host UK heroes Quartz who are still incredible live despite having helped kick off this heavy metal genre in the late 70s. Quartz obviously have many connections with Sabbath but their back catalogue is a treasure trove of amazing original material, check it out. We will have one more headliner to announce and loads more of the best young bands in the world accompany our two confirmed mind-blowing regulars Antichrist and Ranger (pre-show) who are already onboard.”

Stay tuned to these unholy frequencies for further updates, but in the meantime, check out the Live Evil Facebook page here!

