Chris Slade: I’m ready to go if AC/DC need me

Chris Slade says he’s “ready to go” if AC/DC call him about the possibility of any live work.

The Welsh drummer originally joined AC/DC in 1989 but was replaced when Phil Rudd was brought back into the fold in 1994. Slade later took over behind the kit when Rudd was kicked out of the band in 2016 after being found guilty of drugs possession and making death threats.

And asked if he can give any update on rumoured AC/DC activity, Slade tells Sonic Perspectives: “There are always going to be rumours with AC/DC.

“The only person who knows what will happen is Angus. It isn’t going to be this year! I can actually say that it will not happen in 2020!"

Although Rudd is rumoured to be back in the AC/DC lineup alongside Brian Johnson, Slade says he’s ready if the band need his services.

He says: “I’m always are ready to go. I love to travel, playing drums, and being on the road as not many people can say that. I hope I will be doing it for many more years.”

In the interview, Slade also talks about recording a new album with the Chris Slade Timeline, where he confirms they have eight tracks mixed, including some AC/DC songs.

Slade previously addressed rumours surrounding AC/DC in an interview with eonMusic in late 2018, saying: “There’s all sorts of rumours: Axl’s going to be doing a track, Brian’s going to be doing a track, there’s so many variables here. And I’ve learned with AC/DC also, not to believe the rumours, because even fans fake things.

“But Angus is now over 60, I think, so he’s still got a few years to go, if you go by me and Brian. That’s all he does – he relaxes by painting, and he smokes fags, and that’s about it, so the rest of the time, he’s playing guitar.”

Earlier this year, former Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider told Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation that AC/DC were in the studio working on an album featuring “some surprises”.