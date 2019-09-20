Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni releases the song Far Away Places

Toni Cornell, the daughter of Chris Cornell, has released a track titled Far Away Places.

The song was recorded in February 2017 and was produced by the Soundgarden frontman just months before his death in Detroit at the age of 52.

Far Away Places, which Toni recorded when she was 12 years old, was included in the 2018 short film of the same name, which was directed by Tatiana Shanks.

Cornell’s widow Vicky took on the role of co-executive producer alongside Vaitiare Hirshon, Christopher Wagner and producer Tony London.

All proceeds from sales of the song will be donated to the New York Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Children.

In November last year, Chris Cornell’s son Christopher starred in the video for his father’s posthumous single When Bad Does Good.

Speaking about the promo, Christopher said: "For me, this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now – not just to me and my family, but the city of Seattle and all of his fans.”

The track was included on the Chris Cornell anthology, which was also released in 2018.