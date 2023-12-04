"I like chatting up younger, handsome men": Watch the amusing moment a journalist tries to find out whether classical music fans are "naughtier" than metalheads

Channel 4 have shared an amusing interview video about the differences between metalheads and classical music fans.

The clip, titled Same But Different, aims to find out whether the two musical subcultures share common ground via a series of light-hearted questions.

To start the interview, journalist Morf heads to Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, and asks classical music concert-goers to describe metal listeners. In response, one studious-looking man says: "Young, noisy, enthusiastic", while another attendee suggests: "all the leather, slightly goth-y".

Morf is then shown speaking to metalheads at this year's Bloodstock Festival, as she asks one punter to describe his own subculture. He answers: "You've got the stereotypical 'we all wear leather, we all have long hair and like shouty music."

After asking metallers to describe classical music fans, with their answers including "old" and "rich", the interviewer later asks the two groups "how they blow off steam", aka relax in their spare time.

The classical music fans supply mostly civilised answers, with their stress-busters including "walking", "therapy", "travel" and erm, "chatting up younger, handsome men". The metallers however opt for more eccentric pastimes, as one fiery mo-hawked metalhead declares: "I love fire, breathing fire, playing with fire, burning shit".

Further on, Morf seeks to examine which subculture is "naughtier", and asks the two groups whether they've been arrested. While the metallers all reveal to be sticklers of the law, the classical music fans prove surprising - with one even admitting to having been arrested for doing something they shouldn't have been doing in a public toilet. Charming.

Elsewhere, the groups are asked to show off their best dance moves and share their opinions on rap music.

Watch the full interview below: