Casablanca launch H.P. Lovecraft prequel

Casablanca have released a video for Closer, taken from the band’s new album Miskatonic Graffitti, the follow-up to 2013’s Riding A Black Swan. The band include Ryan Roxie, who’s played with Slash’s Snakepit and Alice Cooper, and Sahara Hotnights drummer Josephine Forsman.

“Closer is about the couple Mat and Josie who find themselves confronted and chased by something or someone who’ve slipped through the passage to The Mountains, and seems to wanna kill ‘em,” say the band. “The story takes sudden turn, when Sgt Doom joins in. A classic horror story that ends in favour of the victim while the perpetrator ends up facing a cruel death.”

“When Casablanca said they wanted a video that was part Lovecraft part Twin Peaks we couldn’t pass on the opportunity to work with such cool influences - and great music too!” adds director Alex Taylor. “We used the opportunity to channel found footage horror films through our love of 70’s horror like Evil Dead to make something that’s hopefully as much fun to watch as it was to make.”

Miskatonic Graffitti is released on September 25 on Despotz Records, and tells the story of The Originals, a group of creatures who pre-date H.P. Lovecraft’s Old Ones and refuse to give up on their dreams of sex, love, rock and fast cars, despite the impending collapse of civilisation.