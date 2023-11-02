"You’ll probably go through a lot of red." Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse are releasing an official colouring book - and it's so graphic it's already been banned in Germany

Death metal icons Cannibal Corpse have hopped on one of rock music's most unlikely current bandwagons, as they've announced that they're releasing their very own officially licensed colouring book.

The Official Cannibal Corpse Colouring Book will be released on December 1 (just in time for Christmas!) via Rock 'N' Roll Colouring, the same company behind licensed colouring books from the likes of Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy and Megadeth. Featuring a host of some of the band's most infamous and gory artwork, designed by artist Vince Lock, fans will be able to either faithfully recreate or add a new spin to iconic album covers including 1990 debut Eaten Back To Life, 1991's Butchered At Birth, 1992's Tomb Of The Mutilated and their most recent record, this year's Chaos Horrific.

“Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded," says Vince Locke. "It’s rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favourites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to colouring. I’m always playing, trying different materials and techniques. Hope you do the same with these colouring pages. Try watercolour markers, crayons, and coloured pencils, adding your own details. You’ll probably go through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own!”

The first ever colouring book to come badged with a Parental Advisory Warning, the book has reportedly already been banned for sale in Germany, where Cannibal Corpse's early albums were also famously banned for years, along with any live performances of songs from those records.

You can pre-order your copy of The Official Cannibal Corpse Colouring Book here.