Cancer Bats to headline Silence Festival

Cancer Bats are set to headline this year’s Silence Festival in Nepal.

They will play alongside Nepalese metallers Underside, Kamero, Screaming Marionette and Neck Deep In Filth, London’s Symbol Of Orion, Shanghai’s Spill Your Guts and more.

Silence will take place on November 24 at Tangalwood, Kathmandu. It is now in its seventh year and aims to showcase the best of Nepalese metal, as well as bringing in international bands. The likes of Sikth, Vader, Behemoth and Twelve Foot Ninja have previously played.

Instead of using plastic plates, Silence have partnered with a sustainability company called T’pree. It works with disadvantaged women from Nepal to make leaf plates that are 100% natural and biodegradable.

Tickets for Silence festival are 1,000 NPR (approximately £7) and are available from local outlets Tone Music Store, Purple Haze Rock Bar and Greasy Laundry. They will also be sold on the door.