Caffery’s dream gig reduced him to tears

Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery has revealed he cried with pride ahead of their 2004 gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Caffery and the band headlined the venue in 2004 and he reveals it’s the stand-out moment of his career.

He tells NorthJersey.com: “I remember going home to my house in Queens the day we played. Producer and composer Paul O’Neill insisted I didn’t because he was worried about me traveling on a show day.

“I snuck home and took the subway back to the Garden. I walked off the train with a tonne of fans who had no idea I was there, hidden in a ski hat. I looked at the huge marquee and it flashed, ‘Tonight Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Sold Out.’ I stood there and cried.”

He adds: “You dream of things in life and playing Madison Square Garden was one of, if not, my biggest dream.”

He’s currently on tour across North America playing The Christmas Attic – the second album in Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s festive trilogy. He’s also set to appear at next year’s Wacken festival in Germany. Following TSO’s performance he’ll reunite with his former Savatage bandmates for the gig – their first together since they split in 2002.

Earlier this year, the guitarist released My Light to celebrate his 47th birthday.