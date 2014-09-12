Bush go for a heavier sound

Bush’s Gavin Rossdale says he wanted a heavier sound on the band’s first album in three years.

They release their sixth studio recording Man On The Run on October 21 via Zuma Rock Records/RAL and is their first release since 2011’s The Sea Of Memories.

And he says they brought in Nick Raskulinecz to produce the album as they didn’t want any “softness” on the album.

He tells radio show Elliot In The Morning: “I wanted Nick to produce it because he does a lot of metal stuff. I didn’t want to get any softness anywhere, so it is heavier. We had so much fun doing all the live shows that we really wanted to be able to have songs that go into the set and really make it happen.

He continues: “I began with more weird, dark noises and effects – garage electronic is what I keep calling it. It’s not a disco record, but it’s got weird sounds on it and good loops. It’s cool, it’s a good mixture.”

Bush launched an audio stream of the track The Only Way Out this week, which Rossdale describes as an “uplifting” song, despite its dark subject matter.

He says: “It’s obviously an old tenet, you know, the only way out is through, and I think that for everybody that’s a comforting thought. It’s an uplifting song about a difficult subject and although I’ve always liked to write about dark things, I’ve always lied to have an escape hatch, a trap door, the way out, so it was fun to do a song that is really quite uplifting.”

Man On The Run is available to pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page. They are offering fans who order the album direct access to behind-the-scenes footage, videos, previously unreleased material and exclusive photos. A deluxe edition of the album will also be released featuring three bonus tracks.

Man On The Run tracklist