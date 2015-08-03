Buddy Guy streams tribute to B.B. King

Buddy Guy has released a stream of his track Flesh & Bone, featuring guest collaborator Van Morrison.

It’s taken from his latest album Born To Play Guitar – and it’s dedicated to the late B.B. King.

Guy tells Billboard: “Every time I go in the studio now, my mind is on all the great blues players that have passed on before B.B. They were my teachers. When I got to know them, they would always wind up saying, ‘If I go before you, boy, keep playing those blues.’

“The last words Muddy Waters told me was, ‘Man, just keep playing those blues.’ I’ve got a song on the album for him – Come Back Muddy – so when we heard B.B. was gone I said, ‘Let’s put one on for him, too.’”

Born To Play Guitar is on sale now.

Buddy Guy: Born To Play Guitar