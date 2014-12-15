Brutality ink deal for first album in 18 years

Florida death metal outfit Brutality have inked a new record deal and will begin work on their first studio album in 18 years, they’ve announced.

They’ve signed with Danish label Mighty Music to launch the follow-up to 1997’s In Mourning – and they say they’re back for the “long haul.”

Guitarist Don Gates tells Maximum Metal: “We are starting off slowly to get a good feel of how things will work. In the past we took a beating from our old label so we were a bit gun shy going into this. Once we had a face-to-face meeting with the US rep for Mighty Music Rich Lee, we knew that this was the right place to be.

“Our first release will be a re-release of the Ruins of Humans EP on 7-vinyl. We told Rich that if we were to ever sign another record deal then it was surely to be our last. That being said I guess we are all in this for the long haul.”

And Gates says the new material will take its cue from their 1993 debut Screams Of Anguish as it’s the record that perfectly captured the band’s sound.

He continues: “When we released Screams of Anguish we were just kids looking to have some fun and write killer music. We had no idea that we had captured lightning in a bottle.

“The When The Sky Turns Black and In Mourning releases were absolute monster follow-ups but they didn’t have that Screams of Anguish feel. If you can imagine the Screams writing lineup with 20 years’ experience under our belts, you can get a good idea of what to expect. Screams Of Anguish on steroids is the best way to put it. We had more visions for that album but didn’t have the money or the know how to do it. Now we do.”

Joining Gates in the lineup are frontman Scott Reigel, bassist Jeff Acres, guitarist Jay Fernandez and drummer Duane Timlin.