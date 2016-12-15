Bruce Springsteen's 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air for sale on Ebay

Bruce Springsteen’s first car is up for sale at online auction site Ebay.

The seller has set a reserve price of $125,100 on the 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, which The Boss bought for $2000 in 1975.

According to the seller, Springsteen wrote a number of his biggest hits while he owned the car and he apparently sold it in 1976 as it stood out too much and his fame was growing rapidly. The car features a striking flame design.

The listing reads: “The original vehicle registration, temporary insurance card and Allstate insurance card in Bruce’s name and address are included with the car.

“The mechanical and electrical systems of the car have been entirely overhauled, the body and frame are untouched just the way Bruce owned it.”

The Chevy Bel-Air spent time on display at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland in 2010. The auction runs until Monday, December 19.

Springsteen was recently presented with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom by President Barack Obama at the White House.

Obama said of Springsteen: “I am the President, he is The Boss. And pushing 70, he is still laying down four-hour live sets. If you have not been at them, he is working! Fire-breathing rock‘n’roll.

“So I thought twice about giving him a medal named for freedom, because we hope he remains, in his words, a ‘prisoner of rock‘n’roll’ for years to come.”

Springsteen launched an audio companion to his autobiography Born To Run recently in the shape of Chapter And Verse.

