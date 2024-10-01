Bruce Springsteen adds eight additional shows to his summer 2025 UK and European tour schedule

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added shows in the UK, France, Germany and Spain to their 2025 tour schedule.

In total, eight additional dates have been announced, starting with a brace of arena shows in Manchester. The trek will now kick off at Manchester's Co-op Live on May 17, 2025, with a second date at the venue confirmed for May 20.



There are also newly announced shows in Lille (May 24), Liverpool (June 4), Berlin (June 11), Frankfurt (June 18), San Sebastian (June 21), and Gelsenkirchen (June 27).

Full details of on-sale dates are available at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band UK and Europe 2025 tour:

May 17: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

May 20: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

May 24: Lille Stade Pierre Mauroy, France

May 31: Marseille Orange Velodrome, France

Jun 04: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Jun 18: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jun 21: San Sebastian Estadio Reale Arena, Spain

Jun 27: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

Jun 30: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy



Jul 03: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

A new documentary film about Springsteen focussing on his live performances, is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ later this month, on October 25 to be precise.



Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band includes footage from the New Jersey singer/songwriter's on-going world tour, and promises “the most in-depth look ever at the creation of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s legendary live performances”.

When the film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Springsteen promised that he'd keep performing music until “the wheels come off”.

Watch a trailer for the film below: