Bruce Dickinson: next solo album "a work in progress"

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he’s still working on his first solo album since the release of 2005’s Tyranny Of Souls.

Speaking to SiriusXM, he said, “I've got a work in progress right now that's been kind of on and off, on the backburner, for… three or four years now. And basically, since the pandemic happened, I may have had loads of time, but I can't go to America to do it — to finish up the writing for it, start the recording process and all that stuff. So I'm just waiting for Uncle Joe to let me into America."

Dickinson has already revealed that he was planning to record a new version of If Eternity Should Fail, initially penned a solo track, but was released on Maiden’s 2015 album, The Book Of Souls, after Steve Harris heard the demos, and liked them so much they ended up as the album’s opening track.

Iron Maiden's latest album, Senjutsu, is released today, September 13, via Parlophone Records