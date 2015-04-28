Britny Fox in studio return

Britny Fox are back in the studio working on material for the follow-up to 2003’s Springhead Motorshark, it’s been announced.

Music News reports that original member and bassist Billy Childs has reunited with vocalist/guitarist Tommy Paris and drummer Johnny Dee in the lineup. Lead guitarist Michael Kelly Smith, who had two stints in the band, has been replaced by Chris Sanders.

Childs says: “How can I tell you how great it is to be back with these guys, and working on a new album? It is fantastic.

“Johnny and I basically grew up in this business together and the tightness we have had over the years as a rhythm section is still there.

“Tommy Paris hasn’t lost a step, lyrically or vocally while Chris is a breath of fresh air and adds elements that were never there before.”

The band’s manager Wayne ‘Doobie’ Dubay brought the band back together and Childs reports he wants them to repeat the feel of their third album, which featured a guest appearance from Zakk Wylde and Poison’s Rikki Rockett.

Childs continues: “Doobie said, ‘Get your heads out of your asses and make another Bite Down Hard.’ He’s pretty big, so best just to agree with him!”

Paris adds: “It’s awesome playing with Billy and Johnny again and Chris fits in perfectly with us freaks. The new songs are ass-kicking, fun, heavy rock. Can’t wait to get back out on stage!”

Further details will be issued in due course.