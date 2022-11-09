Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

By Liz Scarlett
Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise

Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.

To carry out his latest impersonation, Vincent has covered Britney Spear's 2003 pop party floor-filler Toxic: a song very much worlds away from the sound of the seething, nu metal riff-lords responsible for catastrophically huge tunes such as Freak On A Leash and Coming Undone.

Different they may be, but the YouTuber has somehow managed to make the two artists co-exist together quite harmoniously. Kicking off with a riff that sounds like grumbling thunder, Vincent soon joins in with vocals for the first verse, perfectly mimicking the angsty twang of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. As the chorus explodes into action, Vincent's impassioned vocals and expansive riffs jostle the cover into an fiery peak, before quieting back down into another eerie verse.

The cover's sound is so similar to Korn it's rather uncanny, and commenters underneath seem also rather amazed by the pastiche's accuracy. One user writes: "If this appeared in Limewire back in the day labelled as Korn - Toxic (Britney Spears cover).mp3 then absolute no-one would question its authenticity. This is perfect."

Another listener says: "Damn, this legitimately sounded like KoRn did a Brittany [sic] Spears cover. Well done."

This isn't the first time that Britney Spear's Toxic has adopted by metalheads. Back in September, we reported on Moonic Production's masterly re-interpretation, which was performed in the style of System Of A Down.

Listen to Anthony Vincent's cover below:

 

Earlier this week, it was announced that Korn would be joining fellow nu metal heavyweights System Of A Down and Deftones for a massive new festival set to place in Las Vegas on Saturday May 13, 2023. More than 50 bands are due to appear at the one-day event, including Incubus, Evanescence, Papa Roach, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr Bungle, Ville Valo’s VV, Placebo, Killing Joke and Spiritbox.

