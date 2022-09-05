We interrupt this broadcast to bring you someone covering Britney Spears' Toxic in the style of System Of A Down

Hit any rock club, and we can guarantee that System Of A Down will be the band that gets everyone flocking to the dance floor. Similarly, if a club DJ were to play, say, Britney Spears' Toxic, you might find that the 2003 smash hit has the very same effect; everyone is rowdily shouting along at the top of their lungs, all buzzing in collective agreement that yes, this song is a total banger.

So, what would happen if someone were to merge these two party-starters together? Would the world erupt into some kind of mass mosh pit/disco? Quite possibly. Giving us a taster of such a collaboration is Otu of Moonic Productions, a metal musician and producer who specialises in covering artists in the style of other musicians.

Released in July over on his patreon, Otu shared a cover of Britney Spears' Toxic, reimagined in the style of System Of A Down, and it's seriously great.

For his TikTok followers, Otu uploaded a snippet of the creation on his profile, which is where we were lucky enough to stumble across it.

For the booty-shaking Toxic melody, the musician fires out a bottom-heavy, metal riff before launching into an incredibly accurate vocal impression of SOAD frontman Serj Tankien. He also serves some impeccable backing vocals in the style of the band's guitarist Daron Malakian, which, together, creates a pretty powerful pastiche.

Check out Otu's cover below: