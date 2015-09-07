Oli Sykes admits: ‘I wanted to die’

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has admitted he wanted to die while he was addicted to ketamine.

He opened up on his drugs hell in 2015, announcing at an awards ceremony that he’d been hooked for years prior to the release of 2013 album Sempiternal.

Now Sykes tells Alternative Press: “My issues stemmed from the fact that I was trying so hard to fight against what people were saying about me. I wasn’t what people were saying I was. But I wasn’t a good person either. I felt so guilty about who I was.”

He calls ketamine a “scummy drug,” saying it disconnected his mind from his body, and adds: “It took my ego away. It took away who I was. I nearly killed myself. I just didn’t care whether I lived or not.

“I was very close – I wanted to die.”

Despite accepting that a month in rehab helped him, the Sykes says: “I didn’t believe the stuff they told me. They tell you ‘it’s a disease,’ but that’s bollocks. It’s not a disease. It’s a self-inflicted problem. It’s offensive to people with diseases to claim addiction is a disease.

“They said it would be a struggle every day, that you’re an addict for the rest of your life. It’s all bollocks. I’ve never looked back since I got clean.”

Bring Me The Horizon release fifth album That’s The Spirit on September 11, and head out on a European tour in November.