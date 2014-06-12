Brian Johnson gets to grips with a pair of Porsches

In our final set of outtakes from the Quest TV series Cars That Rock, Brian Johnson takes a pair of Porsches racing.

Brian reveals how he ran into trouble at Nürburgring while driving a 1974 Porsche RSR, before turning down the chance to drive a Le Mans-winning Porsche 917 worth £30,000,000.

He settles for a replica worth a mere two million, and says, “What gets me is that this car is from 1971, and there’s not much better on the roads today. Porsche got it perfect. I had to take it easy, but boy, I didn’t want to get out of it.” ###

