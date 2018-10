If you love your metal packed with a testosterone-fuelled groove, then my Record of the Week is most definitely for you. South London quartet Stoneghost are not exactly wet behind the ears, but they’ve evolved and grown since their formation and possess a stage presence and confidence that many newer bands often lack. This is, without a doubt, their time to make their mark on the scene.

Check out Faceless Ghost below. _ Sophie K_

