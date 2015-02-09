Breaking Bands’ Record Of The Week: Set It Off – 'Ancient History'

This week’s Record Of The Week comes from Set It Off. It’s the second time they’ve earned this coveted accolade with a track from their latest album ‘Duality’, which was released late last year.

After seeing their amazing set at Camden’s Electric Ballroom last week, there was no doubt in my mind that these boys from Miami have made a worldwide impact.

So it’s for this reason that I’ve picked their single Ancient History, which is about going back to an ex you know isn’t good for you. If you want to hear an acoustic version of this track and an exclusive, stripped down version of Problem then, recorded at TeamRock Radio’s headquarters, head here.

Sophie K x

