Brand Of Sacrifice's New Track DYNASTY Is Deathcore At Its Most Wonderfully Chaotic

You may have seen that Brand Of Sacrifice are set to be supporting Spiritbox on their debut headline tour across the UK later this year. And based on their brand new track, you should be making plans to be there as early as possible to lose all your inhibitions with them.



That track is DYNASTY and is set to appear on the band's newly announced EP Between Death And Dreams, scheduled to be released on April 21. A vicious combination of pummelling riffs and ghostly atmospheres that quickly bleed into electronic chaos and masterful heaviness, it is deathcore at its most devastatingly experimental and wonderfully unrelenting.



Vocalist Kyle Anderson, who puts in one hell of a performance here, had this to say about it:



"A big challenge for me this year was to bring in some different elements on the emotional spectrum into our music and lyrics, not just despair or anger.

"I wanted to express some of my personal story through this song. DYNASTY is more uplifting – it's about challenging yourself to overcome your personal obstacles while staring fear in the face and, much like Brand Of Sacrifice as a whole, becoming an absolutely unstoppable force."



Enough talk, let's get into it.

Between Death And Dreams will serve as a follow-up to the band's 2021 full-length 'Lifeblood'. It will also feature the previously released 'EXODUS'.



Last year they joined forces with Lorna Shore's Will Ramos for a fresh take on the album's spine-tingling title track. It's an intense listen, to say the least.

And here are those the dates that the band will be supporting Spiritbox, just in case you need them.



Jul 05: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jul 06: Manchester The Ritz

Jul 07: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jul 09: Belfast Limelight 1

Jul 10: Dublin Academy

Jul 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Jul 14: London The Roundhouse