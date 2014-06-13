Bowness talks solo track

Tim Bowness has released a commentary video on his solo track The Warm Up Man Forever, taken from upcoming solo album Abandoned Dancehall Dreams.

In the brief clip below he discusses the inspiration for the piece, also below, and the 1980s influences that led him to decide on an arrangement featuring King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelloto and long-time collaborator Michael Bearpark.

The album is released on June 23 via InsideOut Music – and Bowness will add more commentary videos to his Facebook page in the coming days.

He appears at the Borderline, London, on July 11 and the Wesley Centre, Maltby, on July 12, performing solo, Henry Fool and No-Man material.

Tim Bowness track talk

The Warm Up Man Forever