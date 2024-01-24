Neil Young, Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more announced for Bourbon & Beyond

Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young and Tedeschi Trucks Band are amongst the headline names confirmed for this year's Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, KY.

The opening night of the festival (Thursday September 19) will be headlined by Neil Young and Beck, while Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band will top the bill on Friday. Country stars Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks will close the show on Saturday, before Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket round things off on the final night.

The festival will take place between September 19-22 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This year, the festival is expanding its setup to include two additional music music stages and 40 more artists than last year. Tickets, VIP experiences and camping passes are on sale now.

"To have one of the most influential artists of all time, Neil Young, headline Bourbon & Beyond this year is so incredibly special," says festival promotor Danny Wimmer. "Not only do I love his music, but I think there is a real authenticity in his craft that has inspired generations of artists to find their true voice. To have such a timeless artist share the stage with some of today’s best storytellers and craftsmen is something truly exceptional.

"Plus, being able to celebrate hometown heroes, My Morning Jacket and Kentucky’s own, Tyler Childers, this year's Bourbon & Beyond lineup is truly a career highlight for me. We can’t wait to see everyone this September to celebrate the pure magic of this festival and the great city of Louisville."

The full lineup of acts confirmed for the festival includes Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, Koe Wetzel, Milky Chance, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, KALEO, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Cory Wong, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Larkin Poe, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Lucius, JJ Grey & Mofro, Beth Hart, Allen Stone, Wilder Woods, Niko Moon, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The War and Treaty, Larry Fleet, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Mat Kearney, Arlo Parks, Hiss Golden Messenger, Smith & Myers, BRELAND, Patty Smyth, Wyatt Flores, Cimafunk, Futurebirds, The Bacon Brothers, M. Ward, Soul Asylum, Son Volt, Jade Bird, Neal Francis, Suzanne Vega, Wild Rivers, Dexter and The Moonrocks, KT Tunstall, The Dip, Meg Myers, Samantha Fish, Amigo the Devil, The Record Company, Taylor Acorn, Dan Tyminski, The Sam Bush Band, The Jerry Douglas Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Tony Trischka’s EarlJam, Sister Sadie, Devon Gilfillian, Robert Finley, Abby Anderson, Abraham Alexander, Vincent Neil Emerson, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Mac Saturn, Jake Kohn, The Castellows, Madi Diaz, Motherfolk, Grace Bowers, Mapache, Maggie Antone, Briscoe, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Hueston, Robert Jon & the Wreck, The Brothers Comatose, Theo Lawrence, Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers, New Dangerfield, Big Richard, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Chatham County Line, Tray Wellington Band, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Lizzie No, The Jacob Jolliff Band, East Nash Grass, The Local Honeys, Mountain Grass Unit, Kyle Ray and more.

More names will be added.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky is honoured to be hosting Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville this September,” says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “The festival brings in fans from all over the world and showcases the best of Kentucky; highlighting our rich culture of bourbon, the best in local culinary and a top tier musical lineup. We can’t wait to welcome fans once again for this great tradition that we all in Kentucky are proud to call our own."

Festival attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of food and beverage workshops and outlets inspired by the state, including a number of bars offering curated bourbons and cocktails.