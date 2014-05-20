Bon Jovi reveal 30th anniversary reissues

Bon Jovi are to release deluxe special editions of some of their back catalogue as part of the band's 30th anniversary celebrations.

First up, on Monday, June 30, comes a reissue of the band’s fourth album New Jersey. A remastered CD, a double deluxe CD and and a three-disc super deluxe version with DVD will be available.

Further 30th anniversary releases are promised for later in the year.

Five singles were pulled from New Jersey, including Bad Medicine and Living In Sin. It has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Bon Jovi originally envisioned it as a double-LP, using the working title Sons Of Beaches. But Mercury Records released the album as a 12-track single LP and the band renamed it New Jersey, after their home state. According to the band, with the new deluxe and super deluxe editions, “the New Jersey originally imagined by Bon Jovi can finally be shared with fans.”

The 2-CD deluxe edition, which will also be available digitally, includes the remastered original album, plus three bonus tracks which were originally released as B-sides or CD-single bonus tracks. The deluxe edition’s second CD features the 13 Sons Of Beaches demos remixed exclusively for this project.

The 3-disc super deluxe edition also features the remastered original album and all of the bonus audio tracks included on the deluxe version, plus a DVD with the behind-the-scenes documentary Access All Areas: A Rock & Roll Odyssey.

In 2013, Bon Jovi released their 12th album What About Now. For more information on the reissues, visit the band’s website.