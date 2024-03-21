"They’ve been vocal on everything from feminism and female rights to animal rights, police brutality and government corruption." The 80s anarcho punk icons that inspired Bob Vylan to do punk properly

Fast-rising punk-grime duo Bob Vylan have discussed the influences that shaped them in a new interview - and one legendary 80s anarcho punk band in particular have helped them stay true to their ethos when it comes to how they go about their business and platform the causes they believe in the most.

"Crass independently released music on their own record label and other artists’ music on their record label," says the band's frontman, Bobby Vylan. "They’ve been vocal on everything from feminism and female rights to animal rights, police brutality and government corruption. They’ve been vocal on everything from feminism and female rights to animal rights, police brutality and government corruption. They’ve created a cult fan base that will likely live on forever and are incredibly active activists that try to make a change further than their music. That’s a band that influenced me on how to be more than just music.”

Bob Vylan, who won the first ever Best Alternative Music award at the 2022 MOBOs, have self-released the majority of their output so far, including upcoming third album Humble As The Sun. According to Bobby, it's something that they're happy to do as long as it means they don't have to compromise on their art or beliefs.

“We could just sign, and we go through that machine and cross our fingers and hope to be the next big thing,” he says. “But, actually, what’s more important for us is a fair and ethical way of releasing music. We don’t want to be like, ‘Give me my 20 pounds and fuck off!’ We want to interact and get to know our audience.”

