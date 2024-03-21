"They’ve been vocal on everything from feminism and female rights to animal rights, police brutality and government corruption." The 80s anarcho punk icons that inspired Bob Vylan to do punk properly

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Punk-grime duo Bob Vylan pay tribute to one of the 80s' most influential punk bands

Bob Vylan
(Image credit: Ki Price)

Fast-rising punk-grime duo Bob Vylan have discussed the influences that shaped them in a new interview - and one legendary 80s anarcho punk band in particular have helped them stay true to their ethos when it comes to how they go about their business and platform the causes they believe in the most.

"Crass independently released music on their own record label and other artists’ music on their record label," says the band's frontman, Bobby Vylan. "They’ve been vocal on everything from feminism and female rights to animal rights, police brutality and government corruption. They’ve been vocal on everything from feminism and female rights to animal rights, police brutality and government corruption. They’ve created a cult fan base that will likely live on forever and are incredibly active activists that try to make a change further than their music. That’s a band that influenced me on how to be more than just music.”

Bob Vylan, who won the first ever Best Alternative Music award at the 2022 MOBOs, have self-released the majority of their output so far, including upcoming third album Humble As The Sun. According to Bobby, it's something that they're happy to do as long as it means they don't have to compromise on their art or beliefs.

“We could just sign, and we go through that machine and cross our fingers and hope to be the next big thing,” he says. “But, actually, what’s more important for us is a fair and ethical way of releasing music. We don’t want to be like, ‘Give me my 20 pounds and fuck off!’ We want to interact and get to know our audience.”

Read more from Bob Vylan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, out now.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 