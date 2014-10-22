Bob Seger says Ride Out could be his farewell

Bob Seger says his new album Ride Out could be the last record he ever makes.

Seger released his 17th album on October 13 and he admits the title might sound like a farewell to some. And he adds that, if his voice doesn’t hold up, it could turn out to be the case.

He tells Billboard: “People have said, ‘Ride Out – that sounds a little final there,’ and I’m like, ‘No, that’s not really what I meant.’

“It’s to ride out, clear your head from all the stuff that’s making you crazy. But it could serve as a final title. So if I decide, when I turn 70 in May, that enough’s enough, it is kind of like summing up.

“The deciding factor for whether I leave or not is my voice, whether it holds up. I want to be graceful about it. I don’t want to overstay my welcome.”

Ride Out is Seger’s first recording since 2006’s Face The Promise. He is joined on the album by guitarist Rob McNelley, bassist Glenn Worf, keyboardist/guitarist Jim ‘Moose’ Brown and drummer Chad Cromwell. Laura Creamer, Shaun Murphy and Barb Payton provide backing vocals, while singer Vince Gill guests on the track Listen.

Ride Out tracklist