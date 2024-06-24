"Help him out, he's a little nervous!" Watch Oli Sykes bring his dad on stage to sing super-sweary Bring Me The Horizon anthem, Antivist

As one of Bring Me The Horizon's snottiest, sweariest (and funnest!) songs, you certainly wouldn't point to Antivist as having the capacity to produce a wholesome live moment. This is, after all, a track that boasts the infamously not-so-subtle lyrical masterstroke of: 'You can say I'm just a fool that stands for nothing / Well, to that, I say you're a cunt.' However, the band had fans putting their middle fingers up and 'awwwww'-ing in equal measure when frontman Oli Sykes brought his own dad Ian up on stage to duet the track, originally taken from the band's fourth studio album Sempiternal, with him at Hurricane Festival in Scheeßel, Germany, yesterday evening (Sunday, June 23).

"Help him out, he's a little nervous!" Oli shouts in footage since uploaded to social media as his pops takes to the stage, and while the team-up isn't exactly the smoothest live collab we've seen, you have to give it to Ian for getting up there and bringing it - even helping to push the crowd into opening up a circle pit.

Watch footage of the cute and kinda batshit moment below.

OLI SYKES DAD JOINED HIM ON STAGE TO SING ANTIVIST!?!!pic.twitter.com/N6bd7hC4GpJune 23, 2024

antivist performed by ian sykes (dad) and oli pic.twitter.com/5v9OTgIdnLJune 23, 2024

Reviewing Bring Me The Horizon's latest studio album Post Human: Nex Gen for Metal Hammer, Emily Swingle wrote of the record: "Chaotic, confusing and nonsensical, Post Human: NeX Gen is a record that feels like it shouldn’t work – but, surprisingly, that’s also why it does. We’re not sure whether this will herald the next generation of metalcore just yet, but there’s something incredibly human burrowed within these abrasively buzzing electronics."