Bloodstock's Metal 2 The Masses is back for 2016

Are you in an unsigned band? Well Bloodstock’s infamous Metal 2 The Masses campaign is coming back for another year!

In association with Amust4music Ltd and Hobgoblin, Bloodstock are trawling up and down the UK – and even overseas for a few days – to track down the best new metal bands in Europe. This year’s M2TM is even bigger than previous with three new UK cities added and for the first time, Bloodstock is hitting Poland!

There are a load of prizes to give away, but the holy grail is of course a slot at Bloodstock 2016! You could be playing the most metal festival in the UK by playing one of the M2TM gigs below! Contact the promoter to get involved.

KENT: Contact Adam – Cockycracker@gmail.com (Final @ The Red Lion on 1st May)

BELFAST: Contact James – the_distortion_project@hotmail.com (Final @ Voodoo on 6th May)

WOLVERHAMPTON: Contact Dan – m2tmwolves@gmail.com (Final @ Slade Rooms on 20th May)

LONDON: Contact Mick – m2tmlondon@yahoo.co.uk (Final @ Nambucca on 21st May)

BRIGHTON: Contact Mick – mark764wood@googlemail.com (Final @ The Green Door Store on 22nd May)

GLASGOW: Contact Kelvin/Fede – purplesoundltd@gmail.com or fede@achren.co.uk (Final @ Ivory Blacks on 27th May)

INVERNESS: Contact Huggy – huggy@hootananny.co.uk (Final @ Mad Hatters on 28th May)

CARLISLE: Contact Stephen – clubrockcarlisle@gmail.com (Final @ Club Rock on 29th May)

EAST ANGLIA: Contact Errol/Kim – plug2000@live.co.uk (Final @ The Brickmakers on 2nd June)

LUTON: Contact Paul – paul.mercer1984@gmail.com (Final @ The Castle on 3rd June)

LEICESTER: Contact Simon – resinonline@hotmail.co.uk (Final @ Leicester De Montfort Hall on 4th June)

SOUTH WALES: Contact Pete – m2tmwales@gmail.com (Final @ Fuel Club on 18th June)

MANCHESTER: Contact Mark – gc@mwaweb.com (Final @ Grand Central on 19th June)

SWINDON: Contact Michael – dvpmikki@gmail.com (Final @ The Victoria on 24th June)

DEWSBURY: Contact Rebecca – events@beerhouses.co.uk (Final @ The Old Turk on 24th June)

LIVERPOOL: Contact Doc – facemelted@outlook.com (Final @ Maguires Pizza Bar on 25th June)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE: Contact Phil – phil@theintake.co.uk (Final @ The Intake Club on 25th June)

READING: Contact Ivor – ivoredwards1982@gmail.com (Final @ Facebar on 2nd July)

BURNLEY: Contact Lisa – meridian_2011@yahoo.co.uk (Final @ Sanctuary on 9th July)

BOURNEMOUTH: Contact Bear – anvilbookings@hotmail.com (Final @ The Anvil on 9th July)

BIRMINGHAM: Contact Prok – prok@theroadhousebirmingham.com (Final @ The Roadhouse on 10th).

REP OF IRELAND: Contact Oran – oran.obeirne@gmail.com (Final @ Fibber Magees on 7th May)

NORWAY: Contact John – john_magne@hotmail.com (Final @ The Tribute, Sandnes on 14th May)

POLAND: Contact Wojchiech – iumentasiskin@gmail.com (Final @ The Rude Boy Club on 9th July)

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14.

