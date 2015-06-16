Bloodstock festival gets bigger

There are just seven weekends to go til Bloodstock 2015 and there are STILL bands being added!

Across the weekend, the Derbyshire metalfest has added Brighton thrashers King Leviathan, proggy rockmonsters Loft, Norwegian blackened deathers Incipit, Scottish heavies Blackened Ritual, the rifftastic XVII, thrash mob Animator, sludgebastards Mastiff, Belfast death metallers Overoth and full-on hard rockers Obey.

And if you’ve got a VIP ticket, there’s a load of entertainment across the weekend including live music from This Side Of Business, Gator Bait, Zocalo and Ozzbourne Again. As well as DJ sets from The Vicious Breed, Krusher Joule, Rich Harris, Aaron ‘Pause’ Vaughn from Mordred and Metal Hammer’s own Dom Lawson!

Plus there’ll be comedy all over Bloodstock from Big C, Gordy Jebus (the infamous Jesus-a-like) and Andrew O’Neil brings his History Of Heavy Metal show.

Check out the full line-up below.

