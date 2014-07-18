Blondie's Burke says band's time could be up

Blondie drummer Clem Burke says frontwoman Debbie Harry has hinted at retirement – and he knows the band can't go on without her.

Rumours circulated in July last year that the vocalist, now 69, was considering ending her career. Those reports were slammed in a band statement which said: “No plans to stop – don’t believe everything you read.”

Burke had been quoted as saying the band were “trying to keep going as long as possible” but that Harry, who’s 11 years older than her colleagues, was unconvinced.

Now the NME reports the drummer saying: “By the time we get to Vancouver we’ll have toured Europe, played Glastonbury and done a number of big festivals in North America. As for the rumours of the last tour, we’ve decided we’ll live for ever.

“But Debbie is older than me and has hinted it could be time. Obviously without her, there is no Blondie.”

They play Bristol’s O2 Academy on August 19 and Leicester Academy on August 20.