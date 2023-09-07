"God is great": Blink-182's Travis Barker gives thanks after his wife Kourtney Kardashian successfully undergoes "life-threatening emergency surgery" to save the life of their unborn son

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have expressed their gratitude after Kardashian underwent emergency surgery to save the life of the couple's unborn son.



Last week the Californian pop-punk trio postponed the start of their UK/Ireland tour due to drummer Barker being forced to return to the US to deal with “an urgent family matter”. The drummer and his reality TV star wife have now revealed exactly why the band's scheduled concerts in Glasgow, Dublin and Belfast were put on hold.

Posting a photo of herself holding Barker's hand on Instagram, Kardashian writes: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.



As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.



Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."



In a statement of his own, Barker tweeted, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

There is, as yet, no news as to when Blink-182's Glasgow, Dublin and Belfast shows will be rescheduled, but the trio will now kick off their delayed European tour at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday, September 8.

