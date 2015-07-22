Blink-182 to record with Skiba

Blink-182 will record with Matt Skiba next month, Mark Hoppus has said.

Alkaline Trio singer Skiba fronted the band for a handful of shows earlier this year, after Tom DeLonge’s acrimonious split with the group.

The possibility of studio sessions had been discussed, with Travis Barker saying in March: “If we did make an album with Skiba it would be unreal. There’s a vibe in the rehearsal room that we haven’t had in a long time.”

Now Billboard reports: “The threesome, with Skiba replacing DeLonge, will head back to the studio in August.”

Details will be revealed in due course.