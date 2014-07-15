Blink-182 album work has begun

Blink-182 have started work on what will be their seventh album, guitarist Tom DeLonge has confirmed.

There’s no schedule for completion on the follow-up to 2011’s Neighbourhoods, although he’s previously suggested it could appear before the end of the year. But the band are aware their fans are impatient for new music.

DeLonge said via Instagram yesterday: “Rehearsals start today. And yes, there will be a new album. Sorry for the wait.”

The trio recently confirmed a warm-up show at London’s Brixton Academy on August 6, ahead of their headline appearances at the Leeds festival on August 22, and Reading on August 24.