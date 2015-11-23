Blessthefall will stick to their roots

Blessthefall frontman Beau Bokan says the band will never stray too far from their signature sound.

While discussing the notable addition of “lighter” material on their two most recent albums, 2013’s Hollow Bodies and this year’s To Those Left Behind, Bokan admits the band will always look to evolve.

But he insists there will be no “drastic change” when they eventually get to work on their sixth album.

On what dictates the direction of new material, he tells Substream: “It depends where we’re at as artists and musicians at that point in time because we started writing To Those Left Behind a year ago. At this point right now, we’re not really thinking about writing. So when we do start writing it, it’ll be interesting to see what we’re influenced by at the time.

“We’re always going to be Blessthefall, it’s always going to be our sound. We’re not going to turn into something crazy. It won’t be a drastic change, I don’t want to say that. You’ll always be able to tell it’s us.

“We had such a great time making this album, and doing Hollow Bodies has opened up a few doors for us and we’ve been exploring some new sounds here and there. Then this record, we just kept with that.”

While Blessthefall’s metalcore roots will never disappear, other influences, such as pop punk, are always on Bokan’s mind.

He adds: ”Obviously we have songs like Walk On Water and Oathbreaker that are quintessential Blessthefall metal, in-your-face, no-bullshit kind of songs. We have those, but it’s fun for us to explore the lighter side of things.

“I don’t want to say we’re going to go a pop route, but we’ve done those songs, like Hey Baby and 40 Days or, even on this record, Dead Air. They’re these pop-structured songs, but they’re very honest.

“We’re not writing them to get on the radio, we’re not writing them because our label is telling us to write them, we’re doing them because we love the songs. We love pop-punk, we love all sort of different genres of music.”

Blessthefall are on a world tour, which hits Europe and the UK in May next year.