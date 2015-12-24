Blaze destroys mansion once owned by Jimmy Page

A Scottish mansion once owned by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has been devastated by fire.

The blaze at Boleskine House, near Loch Ness in the Highlands village of Foyers, took hold yesterday afternoon and was tackled by crews from the Scottish Fire And Rescue Service.

Fire fighters from Foyers, Inverness, Beauly and Dingwall were called, but the service told the BBC that a large part of the property had been destroyed.

The historic mansion was also once owned by occultist Aleister Crowley before Page bought it in 1970 at the height of Led Zep’s powers. He used it as a songwriting base. He sold it in 1992 and it has been used a private home and guest house in the years since.

Crowley’s status as a ceremonial magician and Satanist has often been mentioned in connection with a number of incidents at the estate down the years. According to local legend, Crowley left the house in 1913 without banishing demons he had supposedly summoned during one of his rituals.