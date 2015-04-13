Biersack: Fans can save rock music

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack says rock music is at risk of dying out if fans don’t do more to support the genre.

He believes pop and rap could wipe out the heavier scene by sheer weight of numbers, unless people become more proactive.

Biersack tells KaaosTV: “Rock’n’roll is in a difficult place right now. People don’t buy music they way they used to, so we’re limping around when it comes to public appeal.

“It’s really up to the kids who listen to rock to get out there, come to live shows, buy records when they can and really support the genre. Otherwise, it will get taken away from us. Because hip-hop fans and pop fans buy records and go to shows in big numbers.”

He cites Avenged Sevenfold and Slipknot as bands who are flying the flag on bigger stages, but adds: “If you look at hard rock bands with guitar solos and pyro, there’s really only a few.”

That doesn’t mean he’s given up hope, though. He says: “I believe rock’n’roll is alive and well. I just think people need to show their support.”

Earlier this year Biersack told TeamRock: “People acknowledge that there are still huge music icons. But asking me if rock can have icons as big as Jay-Z, Rihanna and Eminem is like asking me if a rotary phone or black-and-white TV sets could make a comeback.”

Black Veil Brides appear at this year’s Download Festival on June 12-14, headlined by Slipknot, Muse and Kiss.