Black Stone Cherry in surprise Donington return

Black Stone Cherry have been named the secret band for the Pepsi Max Stage at Download this afternoon.

A gap had been left in the schedule for an unannounced act – and now it’s been confirmed the American outfit, who headlined the second stage last year, are the band in question.

They dropped a hint on Twitter at noon, saying: “In England a day early. Hmmm… wonder what we can do today…:)” after previously posting: “Headlining at Download 2013 – amazing moment for us in our career. Blessed.”

The festival’s official account said: “Rumour has it Black Stone Cherry are in town. 4.25pm.”

And promoter Andy Copping sealed the deal in his message: “I’m looking forward to seeing Black Stone Cherry today.”

BSC released released fourth album Magic Mountain in May. They appear the Metal Hammer Golden Gods tomorrow night in London, then return for a full UK tour with labelmates Airbourne and Theory Of A Deadman:

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena