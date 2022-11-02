Black Star Riders release riotous version of The Osmonds' classic Crazy Horses

Black Star Riders have released a rowdy version of The Osmonds' 1972 hit Crazy Horses. It's the latest song to emerge from the band's upcoming album Wrong Side Of Paradise, which is scheduled for on January 20 via Earache.

“I remember watching The Osmonds performing this song on television in the early seventies as a young kid," says frontman Ricky Warwick. "I fell in love with it then and was patiently waiting for the opportunity to cover it. Thankfully my brothers in Black Star Riders shared the same adoration for the tune. So the time is now and here it is!"

Crazy Horses follows September's Pay Dirt and July's Better Than Saturday Night in giving fans a taste of Black Star Riders' new album, which was recorded at Studio 606 in Northridge, California, and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon, with longtime producer Jay Ruston. It's the follow-up to 2019's Another State of Grace, the last album the band made with former Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham before he announced his departure from the lineup.

"I am very proud of this record, Black Star Riders' fifth release and the first with our new and exciting relationship with Earache Records," says Warwick. "As with all BSR albums, Wrong Side Of Paradise is an anthemic statement of intent, driven by ferocious guitars and thundering drums.

"I can only write about my own personal experiences, my families, my friends and how I see a world that is unraveling and changing faster than we can comprehend. That being said, I’m a firm believer in the power of positivity, something that echoes throughout this album."

Gorham will return to the band's touring lineup when they hit the road to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a run of UK dates in February 2023. Full dates below.

Black Star Riders 10th Anniversary UK Tour

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 15: Norwich UEA

Feb 16: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Feb 17: Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 18: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Feb 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 21: Cardiff Tramshed

Feb 22: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 23: Glasgow SWG3

Feb 24: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Feb 26: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).