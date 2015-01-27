Black Star Riders hail open-minded fans

Black Star Riders duo Ricky Warwick and Damon Johnson have spoken of their Thin Lizzy legacy and their love of Motorhead mainman Lemmy.

The Lizzy offshoot men share their thoughts in a Q&A session ahead of the release of their second album The Killer Instinct, out on February 23 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Johnson says: “I think that the Lizzy faithful have been incredibly supportive of this band doing two things. Creating brand new music, and continuing to celebrate and honour the spirit that was Phil Lynott, that was Thin Lizzy – and that is Thin Lizzy because Lizzy lives on in all of the fans, and in Scott Gorham for sure.”

Answering a lighter question about who would win in a fight between Lemmy and God, Warwick says: “Same person, so no contest.”

Asked about last year’s split with bassist Marco Mendoza – who was replaced by Robbie Crane – the pair say they remain good friends with Mendoza. “Marco is our boy, he’s our brother,” Johnson reports. “He’s one of the great musicians of our time. His phone rings a lot, he gets lots of calls about all kinds of musical endeavours. It was a love-fest when he split. We wish him the best and I know he does to us.

“It was bittersweet, but we’ve got a great man to fill the spot in Robbie.”

Johnson also says the band will release a live DVD and CD at some point in the future.

THE KILLER INSTINCT TRACKLIST